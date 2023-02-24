Kevin Durant ready for debut as teammates gush over Suns star

Phoenix, Arizona - Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was a full participant in the team's intense workout on Thursday, signalling his debut in his new colors is just around the corner.

Kevin Durant (c.) was traded to the Phoenix Suns from the Brooklyn Nets. © USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Monty Williams called Thursday's session the longest and most intense workout the Suns have had since training camp, as they shook off some cobwebs coming out of the All-Star break.



Durant has not played since suffering a knee injury on January 8, and while he was recovering, he was traded to Phoenix in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four first-round draft picks.

The 34-year-old has already been ruled out of Friday's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to return during the following four-game road trip, and ESPN is indicating it will likely be Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Speaking to the media after seeing Durant in live action, Williams was inspired by the future Hall-of-Famer's work ethic.

"When guys watch him work, I think it's something that inspires people to get after it in their own workouts," he said.

"Because they're not going to find anybody that goes as hard as Kevin. When he's doing his individual stuff, it's amazing to watch."