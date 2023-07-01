Kyrie Irving is no longer a free agent as he seals the deal with Dallas!

Dallas, Texas - Kyrie Irving has agreed to a contract to remain with the Dallas Mavericks and stay paired with superstar Luka Dončić, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

The deal is reported to be worth $126 million over three seasons, with a player option for the final year.



The NBA's negotiating period began Friday at 6 PM EDT. Deals will not be made official until the end of the league's annual moratorium on July 6.

The Mavericks acquired Irving at last season’s trade deadline for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft compensation, but Irving reportedly explored other options in free agency.

Irving had been eligible for a maximum contract of up to five years and $272 million with Dallas, but he landed at a shorter deal after playing about 40 games per year over the last four seasons.

Irving accepting less than his maximum eligible contract opens up some or all of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, up to $12.4 million, for Dallas to use on role players.