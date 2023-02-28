LeBron James sparks more injury fears after latest setback

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James is missing the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies after the record-breaking athlete suffered another injury in his last NBA outing.

LeBron James injured his foot in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Dallas Mavericks. © USA TODAY Sports

James was clearly limping by the end of Sunday's win over the Dallas Mavericks.



The 38-year-old went down in some pain late in the third quarter of that game, although replays showed there was no contact with a Mavericks player.

Now, the Lakers have confirmed James will not play any part against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, listing his right foot soreness on their injury report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported James is feared to be out for several weeks, although he is still undergoing further testing.

James said after Sunday's game that his foot had "been better," before later posting a photo of it on his Instagram Stories, along with the caption "Fkn sucks!!!!" It's been an injury-wracked month for the superstar, with multiple foot and ankle issues keeping him out for long stretches of time.

The team have increasingly limited options, with D'Angelo Russell already doubtful due to the right ankle sprain that kept him out of the Mavericks game.

Anthony Davis was probable to play despite what the Lakers described as a right foot stress injury.