Lonzo Ball's Chicago Bulls career in doubt after another devastating setback

Chicago, Illinois - Lonzo Ball will be out "indefinitely" as the point guard prepares to undergo a third surgery on his left knee in 14 months, with the Chicago Bulls reportedly concerned about his chances of resuming his career.

Chicago Bulls player Lonzo Ball will be out "indefinitely" as the point guard prepares to undergo a third surgery on his left knee in 14 months. © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 25-year-old has not played since January 2022, having suffered a knee injury that has already required two operations.



Ball – who is almost two seasons into a four-year, $80 million deal in Chicago – was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign last month, stunting hopes of a return this term.

On Thursday, a report from ESPN suggested his upcoming cartilage transplant could rule him out for the entirety of next season, while his team simply said he would be sidelined "indefinitely".

The report added there is growing pressure for Ball's next surgery to offer him a clear pathway towards an eventual return to the court, which may not be assured.