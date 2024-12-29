Luka Doncic becomes latest pro athlete to suffer high-profile home burglary

Dallas, Texas - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has become the latest professional athlete to have his home burgled.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was away from home when his home was burgled and around $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The break-in took place late Friday while Doncic was away from home, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The burglar reportedly broke the master bathroom window of Doncic's Dallas residence between 5 and 9 PM and took around $30,000 worth of jewelry.

"No one was home at the time, and thankfully Luka and his family are safe. Luka has filed a police report and an investigation is ongoing," Lara Beth Seager, Doncic’s business manager, told the outlet.

Doncic, who is out for at least a month with a calf injury, is the latest in a recent string of professional athletes to have experienced home break ins.

Among them are Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as well as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. and Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis.

"We are thankful that Luka and his family were not at home at the time of the burglary and are safe," an NBA spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News.