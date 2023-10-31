Magic Johnson scores place on exclusive athlete list after net worth update!

New York, New York - NBA Hall of Famer and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson has officially reached billionaire status!

With his expansive business portfolio, the basketball legend-turned-mogul is now the fourth professional athlete to reach a net worth of over $1 billion, US financial news outlet Forbes reported Sunday.



The other athlete billionaires are fellow NBA greats Michael Jordan and LeBron James, as well as golfer Tiger Woods.

An investment in the Chicago-based life insurance company EquiTrust is where Johnson accumulated most of his $1.2 billion wealth, according to the financial news outlet.

With one of the most celebrated careers in NBA history, the 64-year-old former Los Angeles Laker reportedly pocketed $40 million during his sports career.

Off the court – and years after he publicly disclosed his HIV diagnosis in 1991 – Johnson made most of his money through his ownership stakes in three Los Angeles-based sports teams, including MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers.

In July, he officially became a part-owner of the Washington Commanders.