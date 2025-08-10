NASCAR driver suffers brutal injury in fall while celebrating win

Watkins Glen, New York - Rising NASCAR racing star Connor Zilisch broke his collarbone, he said, after a dramatic fall from the roof of his car, where he had just climbed up to celebrate a win.

Connor Zilisch suffered a broken collarbone while celebrating his victory on Saturday. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 19-year-old had claimed victory in his sixth race of the season in NASCAR's second tier on Saturday, and shimmied out the window of his Chevrolet to perch on the roof in celebration.

But one foot appeared to slip on his window netting, and to the horror of the watching crowd, he crashed to the pavement on Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International in New York.

The terrifying moment was caught on camera, but NASCAR said the Xfinity Series driver was "awake and alert" as he was rushed to the hospital.

"I'm out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone," Zilisch posted on X shortly after.

"Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn't any worse," added Zilisch, who had to be carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.

CBS Sports said Zilisch's series of wins have seen him emerge as "perhaps NASCAR's brightest young star."