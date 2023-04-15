NBA slaps ex-Hornets star Miles Bridges with suspension, but there's a catch
New York, New York - Forward Miles Bridges has been given a 30-game NBA suspension without pay for a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children – but he will only have to sit out 10 of them.
He was arrested last June for felony domestic violence and in November pleaded no contest to the charge, receiving a sentence of three years of probation and no jail time.
A further two charges were dismissed, but the 25-year-old remained the subject of an NBA investigation.
Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets two years ago, on Friday learned the punishment imposed by the league.
The NBA ruled he will only be forced to sit out another 10 games of the ban imposed on him if he signs a contract for next season due to the action he has already missed.
Bridges will only have to serve a 10-game ban
The league released a statement, saying it had conducted its own investigation.
"The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors," it said.
"Following his arrest and plea, Mr. Bridges did not sign an NBA contract for the 2022-23 season, missing all 82 games. In recognition of that outcome, the NBA has deemed 20 games of the suspension to have been already served."
"If Mr. Bridges signs an NBA contract, he will be required to miss the first 10 games for which he is otherwise eligible and able to play."
Bridges averaged career highs of 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in the 2021-22 season before his arrest, which came just days before he entered restricted free agency.
Cover photo: Jacob Kupferman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP