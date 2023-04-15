NBA slaps ex-Hornets star Miles Bridges with suspension, but there's a catch

New York, New York - Forward Miles Bridges has been given a 30-game NBA suspension without pay for a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children – but he will only have to sit out 10 of them.

Ex-Charlotte Hornets forwards Miles Bridges has been given a 30-game NBA suspension for a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children. © Jacob Kupferman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

He was arrested last June for felony domestic violence and in November pleaded no contest to the charge, receiving a sentence of three years of probation and no jail time.



A further two charges were dismissed, but the 25-year-old remained the subject of an NBA investigation.

Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets two years ago, on Friday learned the punishment imposed by the league.

The NBA ruled he will only be forced to sit out another 10 games of the ban imposed on him if he signs a contract for next season due to the action he has already missed.