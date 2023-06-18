NFL athlete Jack Jones faces criminal charges for carrying firearms at Boston airport

Boston, Massachusetts - NFL star Jack Jones of the New England Patriots was stopped at Boston Logan International Airport with weapons in his luggage shortly before boarding.

Cornerback Jack Jones of the New England Patriots was arrested for having two loaded firearms in his luggage at the airport. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The cornerback was taken into custody on Friday evening at Boston Logan International Airport, according to Boston 25 News.

The two firearms were discovered during a search of his carry-on luggage at about 5:20 PM local time. Massachusetts State Police officers immediately rushed to the checkpoint in Terminal B and arrested the NFL athlete.

However, while Jones was still at the airport, a $50,000 bail was paid so that the NFL star could be released.

Jones is expected to appear in the district court of East Boston next week.

The NFL athlete has been charged with two counts of five separate charges, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secured area of an airport, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity magazine of at least 10 rounds.

