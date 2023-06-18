NFL athlete Jack Jones faces criminal charges for carrying firearms at Boston airport
Boston, Massachusetts - NFL star Jack Jones of the New England Patriots was stopped at Boston Logan International Airport with weapons in his luggage shortly before boarding.
The cornerback was taken into custody on Friday evening at Boston Logan International Airport, according to Boston 25 News.
The two firearms were discovered during a search of his carry-on luggage at about 5:20 PM local time. Massachusetts State Police officers immediately rushed to the checkpoint in Terminal B and arrested the NFL athlete.
However, while Jones was still at the airport, a $50,000 bail was paid so that the NFL star could be released.
Jones is expected to appear in the district court of East Boston next week.
The NFL athlete has been charged with two counts of five separate charges, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secured area of an airport, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity magazine of at least 10 rounds.
NFL star Jack Jones already at odds with law in 2018 after burglary
On Friday, a spokesman for the New England Patriots said: "We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport," adding, "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time."
As of Sunday, the Patriots have yet to announce anything.
However, there are plenty of fans cavorting under Jones' latest post on Instagram, with many expressing their lack of understanding.
Jack Jones was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He appeared on the field a total of 13 times in the 2022-23 season and started twice, totaling 30 tackles, two interceptions, and six passes intercepted.
Jones had a run-in with the law in 2018 when he was sentenced to 45 days of house arrest after a burglary in California.
Cover photo: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network