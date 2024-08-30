NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother killed while biking in New Jersey

New York, New York - Columbus Blue Jackets star athlete Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed Thursday night while bicycling in New Jersey, police said Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on December 07, 2023, in Elmont, New York. Gaudreau and his brother were killed Thursday night while bicycling in New Jersey, police said Friday. © BRUCE BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Gaudreau (31) and his brother Matthew (29) died after being struck by a vehicle in Oldmans Township, about 50 miles from Trenton.

The 43-year-old driver of the car that hit the brothers was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said he was shocked and saddened by the death of Gaudreau, whose "infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey.'"

Gaudreau, who represented Team USA in world championships, played his first nine seasons for the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets in 2022.

According to local press reports, the Gaudreau brothers had returned to their New Jersey home for the wedding of one of their sisters on Friday.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," the Columbus Blue Jackets said in a statement.

"He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him," the team continued.