Nikola Jokić's latest feat puts him on NBA list of all-time greats!

Denver, Colorado - Nikola Jokić became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 100 career triple-doubles as the Denver Nuggets won 133-112 against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

The Serbian center finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists for his 24th triple-double of the season.



It was also Jokić's 15th triple-double in his past 20 games, with the Nuggets winning every game he has achieved the feat this season.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said: "We haven't lost a game in those triple-doubles which speaks to his greatness."

The man who recently signed the richest contract in NBA history joined Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107), and LeBron James (106) in reaching triple figures for triple-doubles in the NBA.

At 28 years old, Jokić could foreseeably climb up that list if he continues on the trajectory of his past two back-to-back MVP seasons.

"For him to be mentioned with all these historical accomplishments, reminds you that we are so blessed to have a guy like Nikola," Malone added. "I challenge all of us in Denver to never take him for granted. To never take his greatness for granted."

Malone subtly added that Jokić should win a third straight MVP, while discussing his strengths.