Ohio State and Alabama football legends team up in the name of prison reform

Los Angeles, California - Roll Bucks? Former Ohio State and Alabama college football legends have teamed up off of the field in an effort to make a big social change!

Ohio State legend CJ Stroud (center l) and Alabama Heisman winner Bryce Young (center r) teamed up alongside celebrities to speak about prison reform. © Screenshot / Twitter / CJ7STROUD

Over the weekend, Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Alabama's first Heisman quarterback winner Bryce Young teamed up alongside celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin to help with prison reform!

Stroud and Young attended the dinner hosted by REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to "transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing."

"Was blessed to be able to have a great dinner the other night to discuss and shine [a] light on prison reform and our corrupt criminal justice system and how we can get things fixed," Stroud said via Twitter on Sunday. "Was able to explain my story and how the issue has [affected] my life and so many more families around the country."

For two-time Heisman finalist Stroud, prison reform hits close to home.

Stroud's father, Coleridge III, is currently in prison on a 38+ year sentence for an incident that occurred in April 2015. Nonetheless, Stroud still credits his father for many teachings he learned at a young age that he carries with him today.

"People slip up," Stroud reflectively said in a recent interview. "People make mistakes. As I’m getting older, I’m realizing how tough it is to be a man. Not only a man but a Black man in our communities."

He added: "Even though it sounds crazy, it’s the truth. A lot of the positive things that Black men do in our communities are frowned upon. It’s 'cool' to be the dude from the hood. My dad taught me it’s cool to be the other guy, to be the leader, to be the first man in line to put your best foot forward."