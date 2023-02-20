Ohio State and Alabama football legends team up in the name of prison reform
Los Angeles, California - Roll Bucks? Former Ohio State and Alabama college football legends have teamed up off of the field in an effort to make a big social change!
Over the weekend, Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Alabama's first Heisman quarterback winner Bryce Young teamed up alongside celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin to help with prison reform!
Stroud and Young attended the dinner hosted by REFORM Alliance, an organization that aims to "transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing."
"Was blessed to be able to have a great dinner the other night to discuss and shine [a] light on prison reform and our corrupt criminal justice system and how we can get things fixed," Stroud said via Twitter on Sunday. "Was able to explain my story and how the issue has [affected] my life and so many more families around the country."
For two-time Heisman finalist Stroud, prison reform hits close to home.
Stroud's father, Coleridge III, is currently in prison on a 38+ year sentence for an incident that occurred in April 2015. Nonetheless, Stroud still credits his father for many teachings he learned at a young age that he carries with him today.
"People slip up," Stroud reflectively said in a recent interview. "People make mistakes. As I’m getting older, I’m realizing how tough it is to be a man. Not only a man but a Black man in our communities."
He added: "Even though it sounds crazy, it’s the truth. A lot of the positive things that Black men do in our communities are frowned upon. It’s 'cool' to be the dude from the hood. My dad taught me it’s cool to be the other guy, to be the leader, to be the first man in line to put your best foot forward."
The football world reacts to Stroud and Young's reform work
While Stroud is known to dazzle and impress on the field, on Sunday, football fanatics from all over expressed their gratitude for Stroud's work in using his voice and platform to better society.
"Thank you for having the courage to do the right thing. If God is for you no one can stand against you," one fan tweeted, while another fan wrote, "Someday, we may look back and say: as great as your arm and feet were, your voice was greater. Be great, young man!"
Stroud and Young are set to take part in the NFL Combine from February 28 to March 6 before they compete for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City on April 27.
