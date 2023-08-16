Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz scores big with underwear deal

Columbus, Ohio - Ohio State freshman quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has yet to throw a pass during official college football play, but he's already scored a major touchdown in the world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals!

Sizzling both on and off the turf, Kienholz cemented his heartthrob status by teaming up with Tommy John underwear in his first major NIL endorsement.



The South Dakotan's fashion collab with the brand will launch later this month.

"I’m starting my partnership with @tommyjohnwear today!! The most comfortable underwear on the planet," Kienholz said.

"I am blessed for the opportunity and shout out to @iamtompatterson for taking a chance on a fellow South Dakotan."

Kienholz ended his high school years with major success on the field, clinching the South Dakota Gatorade football award in 2022 and the 2022-23 USA TODAY High School Boys Athlete of the Year honor.

After star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. inked a deal with Dwayne Johnson's energy drink company Zoa, Lincoln's has become Buckeyes football's second major NIL signing.