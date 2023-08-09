Ohio State football: Who will be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback?
Columbus, Ohio - Who will be the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes come September 2?
If Ohio State football hasn't already earned the distinction of being quarterback university (QBU), it won't be long before they are bestowed the honor.The program has produced three first-round NFL Draft pick quarterbacks since 2019 – Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields, and CJ Stroud – and boasts the highest number of victories among all college football teams since 2003.
With this season's kickoff on the gridiron just weeks away, devoted Buckeye fans are eagerly anticipating the emergence of Stroud's successor, who could be either Devin Brown or Kyle McCord.
Although both quarterbacks possess remarkable talent, the competition for the starting position can only have one victor.
Will Devin Brown win starter or Kyle McCord?
Kyle McCord appears to hold the advantage in the quarterback matchup over Devin Brown, positioning him as the likely starter for Ohio State's opening game against the Indiana Hoosiers.
In contrast to Brown, McCord brings college-level experience to the table for the Buckeyes, including a start against Akron where he showcased his skills by scoring two impressive touchdowns.
McCord has further established an edge over Brown by having a strong report with Ohio State's standout receiver, Marvin Harrison Jr. The two players were on the same high school team, and gained national attention for exceptional performances together on the field.
Still, while McCord may be a favorite in the quarterback race, Brown is no slouch!
Despite his absence in the team's spring game due to injury, reports from experts and fans who've observed his recent practices revealed Brown is a genuine contender for the starting position, just like McCord.
With the two running neck and neck, an announcement regarding the Buckeyes' new starting quarterback is anticipated this month.
Cover photo: Collage: Gaelen Morse & Ben Jackson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP