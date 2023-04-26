Orlando's Paolo Banchero is the NBA Rookie of the Year!

Orlando, Florida - The first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has lived up to the hype, with Orlando Magic wing Paolo Banchero being named NBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.

Orlando Magic wing Paolo Banchero was named NBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday. © JONATHAN BACHMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Banchero looked every bit of a future All-Star, leading all rookies with an average of 20 points per game, while his 6.9 rebounds per game had him fifth in the class, and his 3.7 assists per game were the third-most among first-year players.



While he was an inefficient scorer, shooting 42.7% from the field, 29.8% from deep, and 73.8% from the free throw line, on any given night he could put together an All-NBA quality performance.

The 20-year-old's best performances included a 31-point, six-rebound, two-steal showing in a hard-fought road win against the Boston Celtics in December, hitting six of his seven three-point attempts

He also flirted with his first career triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in an overtime win against the Miami Heat in March.