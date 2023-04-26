Orlando's Paolo Banchero is the NBA Rookie of the Year!
Orlando, Florida - The first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has lived up to the hype, with Orlando Magic wing Paolo Banchero being named NBA Rookie of the Year on Tuesday.
Banchero looked every bit of a future All-Star, leading all rookies with an average of 20 points per game, while his 6.9 rebounds per game had him fifth in the class, and his 3.7 assists per game were the third-most among first-year players.
While he was an inefficient scorer, shooting 42.7% from the field, 29.8% from deep, and 73.8% from the free throw line, on any given night he could put together an All-NBA quality performance.
The 20-year-old's best performances included a 31-point, six-rebound, two-steal showing in a hard-fought road win against the Boston Celtics in December, hitting six of his seven three-point attempts
He also flirted with his first career triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in an overtime win against the Miami Heat in March.
Utah's Walker Kessler finishes a distant second
Banchero ended up collecting 98 out of the 100 possible first-place votes, with Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler receiving the other two to finish in second, and promising Oklahoma City Thunder wing Jalen Williams rounded out the podium spots.
There was a late push for Kessler from the analytics community as the 21-year-old showed he was already capable of playing winning basketball, finishing fourth in the league for blocks per game (2.3), and his 3.3 blocks per game after the All-Star break led the league.
Kessler also shot 72% from the field – the third-highest mark among all players averaging at least 20 minutes per game – although his 51% figure from the free throw line is a concern going forward.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was previously named Defensive Player of the Year, while the Sacramento Kings' Mike Brown came out top among head coaches.
