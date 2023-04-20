Kings' Mike Brown unanimously named NBA Coach of the Year

Sacramento, California - Mike Brown has been crowned the NBA 's Coach of the Year after leading the Sacramento Kings to their first playoffs in 17 years.

Mike Brown of the Sacramento Kings has become the first person ever to win NBA Coach of the Year in a unanimous vote. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brown, who only took over as Kings head coach in May last year after six years as an assistant coach at the Golden State Warriors, was a unanimous selection for the Red Auerbach Trophy.

The Kings head coach claimed every single one of the 100 first-place votes, making it two awards in two nights for Sacramento after De'Aaron Fox was named the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year.

"These honors don't come around often, so you're very appreciative of them," Brown said on TNT.

Brown won the award ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder's Mark Daignault and Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla.