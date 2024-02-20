Paige Bueckers teases fans over big UConn basketball return
Storrs, Connecticut - Paige Bueckers is here to stay!
Last Friday, the UConn basketball star announced her return to UConn for the upcoming 2025 NCAA basketball season, sparking a frenzy among fans online.
Still reveling in the big news, the point guard continued to tease fans about her return to college ball.
"My sisters for life - Senior Night pt. 1," she joked in a new Instagram post.
Bueckers shared a series of pictures from Friday night's senior night featuring her fellow senior Huskies, her family, and a sly smirk from her head coach Geno Auriemma, who seemed thrilled about her decision to return.
Fans flooded Bueckers' comments with excitement over the prospect of her skipping next year's WNBA season to play on the college court another year.
Fans react to Paige Bueckers' Instagram post and UConn return
Paige Bueckers' decision to return for another UConn season has fans bursting with excitement!
"so glad you decided to stay another year," one fan commented.
"I’m so happy she’s stayingggg," another agreed.
"Can’t wait for part 2," UConn hoops alum Lou Lopez chimed in.
Paige Bueckers will be back on the court on Sunday against DePaul on the road.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / paigebueckers