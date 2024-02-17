How will Paige Bueckers' withdrawal from WNBA Draft impact UConn?

Storrs, Connecticut - Hold your applause Huskies fans! Paige Bueckers has one more senior night to go.

Paige Bueckers has decided to return to NCAA basketball for another year rather than joining the WNBA. © Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday night, UConn star Paige Bueckers celebrated her first senior night.

But the Huskies point guard shocked the basketball world with news of her plans to return to the NCAA and forgo the 2024 WNBA Draft, where she was projected to be selected in the top 3.

"I know everybody wants me to address the elephant in the room. Unfortunately, this will not be my last Senior Night here at UConn. I'm coming back," she said in front of a roaring sold-out crowd at Gampel Pavillion.

After watching her team reach the Elite Eight without her last year due to a torn ACL, the 21-year-old made a triumphant return this season. The 2021 Naismith Player of the Year currently averages 20 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for No. 15 UConn so far this season.

Bueckers, the first woman ever to become the top player in college basketball after one year on the court, has two years of eligibility remaining.