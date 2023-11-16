Paige Bueckers uses NIL to slam dunk food insecure campaign

Storrs, Connecticut - Even with a tough start on the court, UConn star Paige Bueckers is bouncing back and spreading holiday cheer off the hardwood, using her Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

In the hustle of classes, practices, and games, college athletes need their fuel to keep the momentum going.

Now in its third NIL season, Dunkin' is proudly backing a dynamic group of 17 student-athletes across six sports, building strong connections with universities nationwide through their latest Team Dunkin' lineup.

Leading the pack this season is UConn hoops superstar Paige Bueckers.

Together with Dunkin', Bueckers is making a splash by donating a whopping $25,000 to UConn's Husky Harvest food pantries.

This initiative, in partnership with Connecticut Foodshare, aims to tackle food insecurity and ensure that the university community stays energized and well-fed.

"I’m honored to be partnering with Dunkin’ to connect with fans and to support our communities through a brand we all know and love," Bueckers said in a statement.

In this slam Dunkin' collaboration, Bueckers has hoops fans just as excited as they are for her games, showering the star with support for her donations.