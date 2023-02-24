Russell Wilson fires back at rumors he tried to get Seahawks coach fired

Denver, Colorado - Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson shot back at rumors that he made a wild offer to Denver's top office before his dramatic exit from the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took to social media to set the record straight over his departure from the Seattle Seahawks. © Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a new report by The Athletic, Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson wanted head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider fired before his big departure from Seattle.

The report detailed that Wilson initially wanted Carroll replaced with Sean Payton, his now head coach for the Broncos.

As the rumor began to make waves around the internet, it caught the attention from the Bronco star passer himself, who took to Twitter to shut down the alleged false report.

"I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well. I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win. I’ll always have respect for them and love for Seattle," the former Seattle quarterback tweeted.

In the end, Wilson got his supposed wish, landing Payton as his head coach.

Instead of Seattle firing Carroll and Schneider, the franchise parted ways with Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Broncos in exchange for draft picks ahead of the 2022 season.

In his first campaign with Denver, Wilson struggled on the field, finishing with a disappointing 5-12 season record, ranking last in the AFC West division.