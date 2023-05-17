San Antonio Spurs could have the next LeBron James as Victor Wembanyama joins!

The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA draft lottery, giving them this year's number one overall draft pick, Victor Wembanyama. © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The Spurs won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday in Chicago, giving them this year's number one overall draft pick and the opportunity to add a franchise-altering player in Wembanyama.



The 19-year-old French prospect – considered by some to be the best since LeBron James entered the league two decades ago – will almost surely be selected as the top overall pick during next month's draft.

San Antonio finished last season 22-60 and entered the lottery with a 14% chance of claiming the number one pick.

Playing in France this season, Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92.

"I believe he's going to be a Hall-of-Famer," said Will Weaver, an opposing French League coach and former assistant with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

"I coached Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen. I've been around a lot of good, big men that have a lot of unique skills. I just see his professionalism and competitiveness."