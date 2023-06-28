Simone Biles set for bombshell return as fans go nuts: "The GOAT is back!"

Hoffman Estates, Illinois - Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles is set to make her grand return to gynastics competition!

Olympic champion Simone Biles is set to make her grand return to competition following her much-deserved two-year hiatus to prioritize her mental health. © Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Following a much-deserved two-year hiatus to prioritize her mental health, Biles is slated to compete at the US Classic in August.

On Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announced that the 2016 Olympic champion will be part of the women’s field for the single-day event hosted at NOW Arena.

The preliminary competition to the US Nationals meet will mark her first event since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old is one of the world's most exciting athletes to watch in action, and fans are excited about her return to the mats.