Steph Curry stays Under Amour in new deal potentially worth a billion!

San Francisco, California - Steph Curry has signed a deal that will keep him tied to Under Armour longer than he'll be tied to the Warriors – as a player, at least.

The Golden State point guard has a new contract with the apparel company that extends into his retirement and could become a lifetime deal through performance clauses triggering extensions, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank told ESPN.

Terms of the agreement were not officially released, but Rolling Stone reported last year that Curry was nearing a $1 billion lifetime deal with the company.



Under Armour announced the deal Thursday morning, placing the superstar as the president of the Curry Brand, which launched in 2020 honoring the highest-profile athlete signed with the Maryland-based company. The deal will beef up the brand, including adding to the roster of players signed to the Curry Brand.

Beyond what the 35-year-old will receive in the extended partnership with Under Armour, the contract includes "increased funding for community impact efforts" like refurbishing courts and training coaches.