Super Bowl champ Bryan Braman dies after brutal health battle

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Super Bowl champion Bryan Braman has died at just 38 years old after battling a rare and particularly aggressive form of cancer.

His former NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, confirmed the death of the ex-linebacker in a statement shared Thursday.

"During his four seasons in Philadelphia, Bryan was a loyal teammate, a supporter of the community, and a valuable member of our Super Bowl LII-winning team," the team wrote.

"More importantly, he was a devoted father who passionately loved his family and everyone around him."

Braman's illness was only diagnosed at the beginning of the year, and several operations and chemotherapy treatments were unsuccessful.

"Today is a tough day that hits close to home," his former teammate Lane Johnson wrote via X. "I always admired Bryan's ability to overcome life's obstacles, his passion for the game, and the love he had for his friends and family."

Supporters raised over $90,000 through a GoFundMe to assist in the father of two's fight against cancer.

Despite the failure of his treatments, Braman was determined not to give up.