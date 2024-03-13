These are the hottest NBA players this season
Get ready to turn up the heat on the basketball court! These NBA players aren't just making shots. They're also capturing hearts with their charm, personality, and good looks.
While the NBA is full of sparkling stars, these handsome men have that special something that sets them apart.
Whether they're flashing their game-winning smiles or showcasing their athletic prowess, our picks have no trouble keeping fans attentive.
While this list only scratches the surface of basketball's hotties, these eight athletes have electrified fans with their style and attitude.
Without further ado, in no particular order, here are this season's top basketball hotties.
Jarred Vanderbilt
- Team: LA Lakers
- Position: Power Forward
- College: Kentucky
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Instagram: jvando_
Ben Simmons
- Team: Brooklyn Nets
- Position: Small Forward
- College: LSU
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Instagram: bensimmons
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
- Position: Point Guard
- College: Kentucky
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Instagram: shai
Killian Hayes
- Team: Detroit Pistons
- Position: Point Guard
- College: N/A
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Instagram: iam_killian
Jayson Tatum
- Team: Boston Celtics
- Position: Small Forward
- College: Duke
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Instagram: jaytatum0
Tyrese Haliburton
- Team: Indiana Pacers
- Position: Point Guard
- College: Iowa State
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Instagram: tyresehaliburton
Jordan Clarkson
- Team: Utah Jazz
- Position: Point Guard
- College: Missouri
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Instagram: jordanclarksons
Devin Booker
- Team: Phoenix Suns
- Position: Point Guard
- College: Kentucky
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Instagram: dbook
These athletes are not only incredibly talented, but also quite easy on the eyes, which gives fans even more reasons to tune in to their games! Do you have any favorites among these impressive players?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / bensimmons & jvando_ & dbook