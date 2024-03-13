These are the hottest NBA players this season

These eight basketball stars aren't just making game-winning shots in the NBA, but are also capturing hearts with their charm good looks!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Get ready to turn up the heat on the basketball court! These NBA players aren't just making shots. They're also capturing hearts with their charm, personality, and good looks.

From Ben Simmons (l.), to Jarred Vanderbilt (c.) and Devin Booker, here are the top basketball hotties that have sizzled this NBA season!
From Ben Simmons (l.), to Jarred Vanderbilt (c.) and Devin Booker, here are the top basketball hotties that have sizzled this NBA season!  © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / bensimmons & jvando_ & dbook

While the NBA is full of sparkling stars, these handsome men have that special something that sets them apart.

Whether they're flashing their game-winning smiles or showcasing their athletic prowess, our picks have no trouble keeping fans attentive.

While this list only scratches the surface of basketball's hotties, these eight athletes have electrified fans with their style and attitude.

Iditarod champion Brent Sass disqualified amid allegations of sexual assault
Athletes Iditarod champion Brent Sass disqualified amid allegations of sexual assault

Without further ado, in no particular order, here are this season's top basketball hotties.

Jarred Vanderbilt

  • Team: LA Lakers
  • Position: Power Forward
  • College: Kentucky
  • Zodiac sign: Aries
  • Instagram: jvando_

Ben Simmons

  • Team: Brooklyn Nets
  • Position: Small Forward
  • College: LSU
  • Zodiac sign: Cancer
  • Instagram: bensimmons

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

  • Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Position: Point Guard
  • College: Kentucky
  • Zodiac sign: Cancer
  • Instagram: shai

Killian Hayes

  • Team: Detroit Pistons
  • Position: Point Guard
  • College: N/A
  • Zodiac sign: Cancer
  • Instagram: iam_killian

Jayson Tatum

  • Team: Boston Celtics
  • Position: Small Forward
  • College: Duke
  • Zodiac sign: Pisces
  • Instagram: jaytatum0

Tyrese Haliburton

  • Team: Indiana Pacers
  • Position: Point Guard
  • College: Iowa State
  • Zodiac sign: Pisces
  • Instagram: tyresehaliburton

Jordan Clarkson

  • Team: Utah Jazz
  • Position: Point Guard
  • College: Missouri
  • Zodiac sign: Gemini
  • Instagram: jordanclarksons

Devin Booker

  • Team: Phoenix Suns
  • Position: Point Guard
  • College: Kentucky
  • Zodiac sign: Scorpio
  • Instagram: dbook

These athletes are not only incredibly talented, but also quite easy on the eyes, which gives fans even more reasons to tune in to their games! Do you have any favorites among these impressive players?

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / bensimmons & jvando_ & dbook

More on Athletes: