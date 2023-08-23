Titans star Caleb Farley's family suffers horrific tragedy in home explosion

Mooresville, North Carolina - The father of NFL player Caleb Farley died early Tuesday morning after a massive explosion leveled the $2-million North Carolina home owned by the Tennessee Titans cornerback, authorities said.

Robert Farley (61) was found in the debris in a back bedroom of the home, according to Kent Greene, director of Iredell County's Fire Services and Emergency Management.



One other male victim was also injured in the explosion. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected gas leak explosion occurred around midnight in Mooresville, in the Charlotte metropolitan area.

Neighbors started smelling gas and heard an explosion just before midnight.

Clay Wild, who was walking in the neighborhood at the time, described the incident as "a loud boom, about five minutes to midnight," to local news station Queen City News.

"A gorgeous house, in all respects, I can’t believe it."