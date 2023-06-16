UConn star Paige Bueckers scores historic NIL deal and returns to the court

Storrs, Connecticut - College athlete Paige Bueckers is back on the court and cashing big bucks in the bank!

On Tuesday, UConn star Paige Bueckers inked a new deal with IBotta as the first-ever female college athlete brand ambassador. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers might have missed last season due to an injury, but the hooper certainly didn't miss a beat when it comes to NIL deals!

On Tuesday, the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year hooper inked a new deal with IBotta as the first-ever female college athlete to become a brand ambassador.

IBotta is a mobile technology company that provides "free cash back rewards web and mobile app that gives you real cash for everyday purchases when you shop."

In partnership with Pearpop and The Brandr Group (TBG), IBotta aims to partner with female college athletes to continue to build on and diversify the brand's successful sports marketing strategy.

"We are excited to expand our sports marketing efforts and be at the forefront of the NIL movement," Chief Marketing Officer Richard Donahue said in a statement.

He added: "Competing at the collegiate level is an incredible feat for any athlete, and we are proud to partner with female athletes across the country."