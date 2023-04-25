What does Aaron Rodgers' Jets trade mean for Zach Wilson?

Florham Park, New Jersey - In with Aaron Rogers, out with Zach Wilson?

With Aaron Rogers (center r) joining the New York Jets, will quarterback Zach Wilson get benched? © Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since being taken as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson has been the focus – and the face – of the New York Jets.

However, with quarterback Aaron Rogers joining the team, Wilson's passing role may become second to Rodgers.

Over the last 24 hours, the 23-year-old passer has been the focal point of the football world after news broke of Rodgers' trade from the Packers to the Jets on Monday.



Some of the ridicule came from his own teammates who opted to change their avatars on Twitter to photos of Rodgers, seemingly celebrating Wilson potentially losing his starter position.

During the offseason, Wilson was determined to compete for the starting role and promised to make other QB candidates lives "hell in practice every day" throughout the friendly team competition.

However, it looks like the only trouble Wilson will face is the potential of getting sidelined yet again.