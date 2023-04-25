What does Aaron Rodgers' Jets trade mean for Zach Wilson?
Florham Park, New Jersey - In with Aaron Rogers, out with Zach Wilson?
Since being taken as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson has been the focus – and the face – of the New York Jets.
However, with quarterback Aaron Rogers joining the team, Wilson's passing role may become second to Rodgers.
Over the last 24 hours, the 23-year-old passer has been the focal point of the football world after news broke of Rodgers' trade from the Packers to the Jets on Monday.
Some of the ridicule came from his own teammates who opted to change their avatars on Twitter to photos of Rodgers, seemingly celebrating Wilson potentially losing his starter position.
During the offseason, Wilson was determined to compete for the starting role and promised to make other QB candidates lives "hell in practice every day" throughout the friendly team competition.
However, it looks like the only trouble Wilson will face is the potential of getting sidelined yet again.
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks on Aron Rodgers trade with Zach Wilson
"I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in a pre-NFL Draft press conference on Tuesday. "And I spoke to you guys at the combine and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited."
He added: "[Wilson] having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a first-ballot, Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience."
The New York Jets will have the 15th pick in the NFL Draft when Round 1 begins on Thursday in Kansas City.
Cover photo: Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP