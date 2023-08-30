Basketball World Cup: Ant-Man praises US chemistry as team keeps eyes on the prize

Manila, Philippines - Shooting guard Anthony "Ant-Man" Edwards hailed the chemistry in the United States team as they won their third game out of three at the Basketball World Cup on Wednesday.

Shooting guard Anthony "Ant-Man" Edwards racked up 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists in the US' victory over Jordan at the 2023 Basketball World Cup. © REUTERS

Edwards took center stage as the US beat Jordan 110-62 in Manila, scoring 22 points and claiming eight rebounds and four assists in an all-action performance.



Edwards, an NBA All Star last season at the age of 21, is part of a young and hungry US squad that came into the World Cup with no previous tournament experience.

He is happy to share the limelight with his teammates, saying: "We like each other a lot, that's the main thing."

"Coach does a great job of putting everybody in the right positions to succeed," said Edwards, the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA draft.

"It's super-important that we like each other and I think it's going to go a long way."