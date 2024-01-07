Draymond Green gets back in the game after huge NBA suspension

San Francisco, California – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green's indefinite NBA suspension in the wake of violent on-court actions is over after 12 games, the league said Saturday.

Draymond Green will likely return to NBA play with the Warriors on Sunday. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The league issued a statement saying Green had been reinstated. He was suspended on December 14 after he was ejected for violently swinging an arm into the head of Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in a game two days earlier.

That incident came weeks after Green was given a five-game ban for grabbing Minnesota's Rudy Gobert in a headlock and pulling him across the court.

The league said that during his suspension, Green "completed steps that demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players.

"He has engaged in meetings with a counselor and has met jointly on multiple occasions with representatives of the NBA, the Warriors, and the National Basketball Players Association, both of which will continue throughout the season."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said at the time of Green's suspension that he thought the sanction – virtually unheard of in the league … was appropriate.

"To me, this is about more than basketball," Kerr said last month. "It's about helping Draymond.

"It's an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. And that's not an easy thing to do."