NBA Finals: Haliburton's last-second shot lifts Pacers over Thunder in dramatic Game 1 comeback

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton sank the game-winning basket with 0.3 of a second remaining to give the Pacers a stunning 111-110 fightback victory over Oklahoma City in Thursday's opening game of the NBA Finals.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Aaron Nesmith celebrate after Haliburton makes the game-winning shot as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace looks on during Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haliburton, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds, gave the Pacers their only lead of the game on a dramatic 21-foot jump shot to deliver a shocker after Indiana had trailed by 15 points with 9:42 remaining.

"I'm confident in my ability and feel like if I can get to my spot I'm really comfortable from there. I really had confidence in my shot," Haliburton said of the game winner.

"We're just a really resilient group. We did a great job of just walking them down. When it gets to 15, you can panic or you can talk about how do you get it to 10, to five, and from there. We just stuck with it.

"We got a big stop there and they had a lot of confidence in me to make that shot."

With a game-closing 14-2 run, the Pacers seized a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with game two on Sunday at Oklahoma City.

"We've got to learn from it. There are obviously a lot of things we can clean up. Credit them. They went and got that game," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said.

"They've had so many games like that that have seemed improbable, and they just play with a great spirit and keep coming."

It was the fifth 15-point-or-greater winning comeback by Indiana in this year's playoffs, the most by any team since 1998.

"They went up 15 and we just said let's just keep chipping away at the rock," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "We had a lot of experience in these kind of games and our guys have a real good feel for what it's all about, giving ourselves a chance."

"We got fortunate, but made plays."