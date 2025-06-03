New York Knicks make shock call on Coach Thibodeau after deep playoff run
New York, New York - Tom Thibodeau was fired as coach of the New York Knicks on Tuesday, three days after his team was ousted from the NBA playoffs by the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks, who have not won the NBA title since 1973, fell to Indiana in six games in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals, falling short of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
Thibodeau (67) spent five seasons as coach of the Knicks, guiding New York into the playoffs four times, this being their deepest run after losing in the second round the past two seasons.
The former Chicago and Minnesota head coach is 578-420 as an NBA coach and went 226-174 with the Knicks.
"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," Knicks President Leon Rose said in a statement.
"This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction.
"We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach.
"He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series victories.
"Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family, and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future."
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP