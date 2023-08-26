Giannis opens up on what it will take to sign NBA contract extension with Bucks

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Giannis Antetokounmpo says he needs to see more proof the Milwaukee Bucks will remain an NBA title contender before he signs a contract extension, according to a report on Friday.

The Milwaukee Bucks star center Giannis Antetokounmpo has reportedly not yet made his call on signing a contract extension with the team. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 28-year-old Greek center, who led the Bucks to their first title in 50 years in 2021, is eligible to sign an extension next month but told the New York Times he wants a greater commitment from the club to keep a competitive roster before agreeing to such a deal.



"Next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don't know," Antetokounmpo told the Times.

"I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do."

"And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing."