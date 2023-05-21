Jamal Murray puts on another masterclass as Nuggets leave Lakers on the brink!

Los Angeles, California - Jamal Murray scored 37 points as the Denver Nuggets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 119-108 on Saturday to move within one win of reaching the NBA finals for the first time in the team's history.

A dazzling first-half shooting performance from Denver point guard Murray laid the foundation for a deserved road win that leaves the Nuggets with a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals series.



After claiming back-to-back victories at home in games one and two, Denver delivered a performance of ruthless precision to dispatch LeBron James and the 17-time champion Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

Murray followed up his sensational Game 2 effort with 37 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Nikola Jokić added 24 points – including 15 in the fourth quarter – to steer Denver to victory.

Though the Lakers got close a couple of times, including tying up the score just before halftime, and Denver's two-time MVP was kept relatively quiet, they had no answer to a true scoring masterclass.

"We stayed with it," Murray told ESPN after the game. "We just had a hit first mentality that we've had through the playoffs. We kept them at a distance for most of the game."

"I just felt like we executed throughout the game and hit first."