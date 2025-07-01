Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs record-breaking contract after NBA Finals win
Los Angeles, California - Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a four-year $285 million contract extension, the richest per-year contract in NBA history, media reports said Tuesday.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who guided the Thunder to the NBA championship last month after a campaign that saw him win regular season and finals Most Valuable Player awards, is now tied to the club through 2031.
The 26-year-old Canadian point guard has two years remaining on his existing contract with Oklahoma City, worth $79.1 million.
The four additional seasons of his contract extension will see him receive $62.5 million, $68.6 million, $73.7 million, and then $78.7 million in 2030-2031.
The deal gives Gilgeous-Alexander the highest annual salary in the NBA, eclipsing the average $64.3 million salary of the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and the $62.8 million earned by the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum.
Gilgeous-Alexander was the fulcrum of the Thunder's dazzling 68-win Western Conference season, before inspiring the team to a 4-3 NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers last month.
The Thunder ace averaged a league-high 32.7 points during the regular season and 30.3 points in the NBA Finals on his way to completing his MVP double.
He became only the fourth player in history to win both NBA regular season and finals MVP awards as well as the league's scoring title, putting him into an exclusive club alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and Shaquille O'Neal.
Cover photo: JUSTIN FORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP