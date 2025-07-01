Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs record-breaking contract after NBA Finals win

Los Angeles, California - Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has agreed to a four-year $285 million contract extension, the richest per-year contract in NBA history, media reports said Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who guided the Thunder to the NBA championship last month after a campaign that saw him win regular season and finals Most Valuable Player awards, is now tied to the club through 2031.

The 26-year-old Canadian point guard has two years remaining on his existing contract with Oklahoma City, worth $79.1 million.

The four additional seasons of his contract extension will see him receive $62.5 million, $68.6 million, $73.7 million, and then $78.7 million in 2030-2031.

The deal gives Gilgeous-Alexander the highest annual salary in the NBA, eclipsing the average $64.3 million salary of the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid and the $62.8 million earned by the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum.

Gilgeous-Alexander was the fulcrum of the Thunder's dazzling 68-win Western Conference season, before inspiring the team to a 4-3 NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers last month.

The Thunder ace averaged a league-high 32.7 points during the regular season and 30.3 points in the NBA Finals on his way to completing his MVP double.