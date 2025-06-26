NBA Draft: Trail Blazers pick China's Yang Hansen in first-round surprise

New York, New York - Birthday boy Yang Hansen is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers as the 16th overall selection in the NBA draft, just the third Chinese player ever chosen in the first round.

Yang Hansen is pictured after being selected as the 16th pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 7ft 2in center, who made his Chinese Basketball Association debut in 2023 and was an All-Star in each of his first two seasons with the Qingdao Eagles, had been tipped as a second-round pick.

That was even after his stock had risen after a promising performance at the NBA draft combine, where some of his passes had earned comparisons to the Denver Nuggets' Serbian star Nikola Jokic – a three-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

He had individual workouts with 11 teams, including the Trail Blazers who, after swapping the 11th and 16th draft selections with the Memphis Grizzlies, grabbed Yang on Wednesday.

"The Blazers had scouts scouting me in China the last couple years," Yang said. "I also had a pre-workout with them last month. Everything went very well and I got along with all the front-office people."

"But at the end of the day, this is sort of beyond my wildest imagination."