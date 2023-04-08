Mavericks eliminated from NBA playoff hunt after resting Kyrie Irving

Dallas, Texas - The Dallas Mavericks entered play Friday facing a must-win game to stay in contention for a play-in spot, but decided as an organization to give up on their NBA playoff dreams this season.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic waves to the crowd as he walks off the court after the Mavericks loss to the Chicago Bulls at the American Airlines Center. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Facing elimination, the Mavericks decided to sit All-Star Kyrie Irving and four other regulars against the Chicago Bulls in a game with draft implications. They ended up going down 115-112 in a game where superstar Luka Doncic only played the first quarter before sitting out the rest of the way.



Dallas needed to win their final two regular-season games and have the Oklahoma City Thunder lose to the Memphis Grizzlies in their final game for the Mavericks to get the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Despite being alive for the playoffs, the Mavs chose to instead prioritize their potential assets in June's NBA Draft. They had traded their 2023 first-round pick to the New York Knicks back in 2019 as part of the package for Kristaps Porzingis, and placed a top-10 protection on the pick.

It means if their pick this year lands in the top 10, Dallas will get to keep the pick, but if it is 11th or lower it will get sent to New York.

The decision to punt on the rest of this season boils down to the fact that the Mavericks were tied with the Bulls for the 10th-worst record in the NBA at 38-42, but with Friday's loss they greatly improved their chances of landing in the top 10.