Mavericks hit with huge fine and heavy criticism by NBA

Dallas, Texas - The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for violating the league's resting policy in a 115-112 defeat to the Chicago Bulls last week.

Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood were omitted for the game last Friday, while Luka Dončić only played the first quarter at American Airlines Center.



A loss at the hands of the Bulls ensured Dallas missed out on the play-in tournament but retained their number 10 slot in the 2023 NBA Draft lottery, still owing the New York Knicks a top-10 protected pick as part of a 2019 trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd called the selection an "organizational decision", adding: "It's not so much waving the white flag. It's [that] decisions sometimes are hard in this business. We're trying to build a championship team. With this decision, this is maybe a step back. But hopefully it leads to going forward."