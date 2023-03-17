Michael Jordan makes big call on Charlotte Hornets majority ownership!

Charlotte, North Carolina - NBA legend Michael Jordan’s tenure as majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets is reportedly near its end.

Jordan is in serious talks to sell a huge stake of the franchise to a group that includes Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, according to ESPN. Should a sale go through, Jordan would still hold a minority stake in the Hornets, according to the report.



Jordan sold a piece of the Hornets to Plotkin, a founder of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, a founder of DI Capital, in 2019. The two New York-based investors were brought on board, but Jordan still controlled 97% of the Hornets’ equity, the Observer reported at the time.

After first getting involved in the franchise in 2006, Jordan paid Bob Johnson about $180 million four years later to take majority control of the expansion franchise, getting roughly 65% of the NBA expansion team’s equity from Johnson.

At the time, the franchise was valued at about $287 million, which was less than the $300 million expansion fee Johnson paid the NBA seven years prior to Jordan’s purchase.