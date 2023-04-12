Michael Jordan's legendary Last Dance sneakers set a new record at auction!

New York, New York - Michael Jordan may be the NBA GOAT, and now his kicks have their own claim to that title after becoming the most valuable sneakers ever to be sold at auction.

A signed pair of the Air Jordan 13 sneakers Michael Jordan wore during the 1998 NBA Finals, known as The Last Dance, sold for a record $2.2 million. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

A signed pair of the Air Jordan 13 sneakers the basketball great wore during the 1998 NBA Finals, known as The Last Dance, sold for a record $2.2 million on Tuesday at an event organized by Sotheby's.

The previous record holder was a pair of Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn at the 2008 Grammy Awards that the New York City auction house sold for $1.8 million in April 2021.

Jordan wore his sneakers during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, where he scored 37 points in a matchup against the Utah Jazz. After the game, the superstar Chicago Bulls shooting guard reportedly signed and gave the kicks to a Jazz ball boy who worked in the visitors' locker room.

"Today's record-breaking result further proves that the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia continues to outperform and transcend all expectations," Sotheby’s chief of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter said.