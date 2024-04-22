NBA MVP award finalists named as contenders battle it out for league honors

New York, New York - Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the three finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player award, the league said Sunday.

From l. to r.: Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver's Nikola Jokic, and Dallas' Luka Doncic have been picked as finalists for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The league unveiled three finalists for each of its individual awards for the 2023-24 regular season.



Serbia's Jokic is an MVP finalist for the fourth straight season while France's Victor Wembanyama is in the running for both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Jokic, who led the Nuggets to the title in 2023, won the MVP in 2021 and 2022 and finished runner-up in voting behind Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

This season Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists for Denver, who finished tied atop the Western Conference with Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder but are seeded second in the playoffs as the Thunder own the tiebreaker.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals this season. Doncic led the league in scoring, averaging 33.9 points, to go along with 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavs.