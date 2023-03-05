NBA Roundup: 76ers snap the Bucks' winning streak, Adebayo shines for Miami
New York, New York - The longest winning streak of the NBA season was snapped at 16 games after the Philadelphia 76ers came from behind on the road to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 133-130.
Milwaukee came into the contest boasting the best record in the NBA, and they appeared well on their way to making it 17 in a row after building a 99-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But the 76ers started the last period on a 16-2 run, and ended up scoring 48 in the quarter, finally taking a 127-125 lead with 42 seconds remaining following a Joel Embiid three-pointer.
It was a spectacular showing from Philadelphia's top three offensive options, and it was James Harden leading the way with 38 points on 11-of-26 shooting, adding 10 assists and nine rebounds.
Embiid was terrific with 31 points (11-of-22 shooting) and an equal season-high 10 assists, and Tyrese Maxey continued to thrive since being reintroduced to the starting line-up, scoring 26 points on eight-of-12 shooting.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points (nine-of-21 shooting) and 13 rebounds, but his seven turnovers were two more than the 76ers committed as an entire team.
With the win, the 76ers (41-22) pulled to within four games of the Bucks (45-18) in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Then, there was the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game, and the Toronto Raptors vs. the Washington Wizards.
Adebayo puts on for Miami in stunning win over the Hawks, VanVleet lifts the Raptors
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was a destructive force on both ends as his side defeated the Atlanta Hawks 117-109 in front of a sold-out home crowd.
The two-time All-Star shot 10-of-12 from the field and the same from the free throw line for 30 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists, while also blocking two shots and snatching a steal.
Jimmy Butler continued to operate as the de facto point guard, dishing seven assists while only attempting eight field goals for his 15 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals, while Tyler Herro poured in 20 points (eight-of-21 shooting) with five assists.
Miami is now just two games behind the flailing sixth-seeded Brooklyn Nets as they seek to rise out of the Play-In Tournament placings.
Fred VanVleet hit big shots late as his Toronto Raptors emerged victorious 116-109 in overtime against the Washington Wizards.
VanVleet ended up with an equal game-high 10 assists to go with his 25 points (nine-of-16 shooting), and he hit a pair of three-pointers in the overtime period, while the Wizards could only muster four points as a team after regulation.
It was a game-winning showing off the bench for Gary Trent Jr, with 26 points (11-of-18 shooting), five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Delon Wright was a standout for Washington, tallying six steals to go with 18 points (six-of-10), seven assists, and six rebounds.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network