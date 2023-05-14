Phoenix Suns dismiss coach Williams after another playoff elimination

Phoenix, Arizona - Monty Williams has enjoyed a good run of success as coach of the Phoenix Suns, but his inability to lead the team to an NBA championship has cost him his job.

The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Monty Williams after yet another playoff loss. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Suns fired Williams on Saturday, two days after they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

"I take that personally, not having our team ready to play in the biggest game of the year," Williams said following the loss.

"That’s something that I pride myself on and it just didn’t happen. That’s something I have to take a deep look at, everything I’m doing."

Williams just completed his fourth season as Phoenix’s coach, finishing his tenure with a 194-115 record, including a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals, which the Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

He was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2022 after guiding the Suns to a league-best 64-18 record.