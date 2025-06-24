Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft?

New York, New York - Versatile college teen star Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's NBA Draft.

Versatile college teen star Cooper Flagg is expected to be selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's NBA Draft. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Mavericks nabbed the first pick after winning last month's NBA Draft Lottery and are expected to take Flagg, an 18-year-old who played last season for Duke University before opting into the draft.

Flagg was a consensus pick as the top US college basketball player last season, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocked shots a game for the Blue Devils, who lost to Houston in the semi-finals of the national college tournament.

Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine introduced Flagg to Duke coach Jon Scheyer.

"He will dominate 10 different ways in one game and 10 different ways in 10 different games," Scalabrine said.

Flagg, a versatile playmaker, stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 225 pounds. He made his only pre-draft team visit to see Dallas and would be the first player from Maine drafted since 1984.

Flagg could be just the player Mavericks fans need to put aside the memories of Dallas trading star guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis last February.

Flagg would be the third number one pick on the Mavs' roster alongside Davis and Kyrie Irving, who is recovering from knee surgery.

The Mavericks could use Flagg, which was to have been Irving's role. For the moment, Flagg just wants to get his NBA career started.