Rozier and Billups placed on "immediate leave" as gambling arrests rattle NBA

Los Angeles, California - Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier have been placed on "immediate leave" following their arrests for alleged involvement in illegal gambling, the NBA said Thursday.

In a brief statement issued after news of the arrests sent shockwaves through the sport, the league said it was cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the NBA statement said.

"Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities.

"We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."

Billups, a former Detroit Pistons star and a member of the National Basketball Association Hall of Fame, was arrested in connection with rigged illegal poker games tied to Mafia crime families, FBI Director Kash Patel said earlier in New York.