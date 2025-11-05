NBA officials meet with Congress committee over bombshell gambling probe

Washington DC - NBA officials met with a congressional committee on Wednesday regarding a gambling and sports betting investigation that included arrests for Miami's Terry Rozier and ex-Portland coach Chauncey Billups, according to multiple reports.

NBA officials met with members of the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday about a gambling and sports betting investigation. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

ESPN and The Athletic reported that NBA front office workers briefed staffers of members of the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee.

US lawmakers were absent due to the federal government shutdown, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver also did not attend, according to the reports.

The committee had made a written request for a briefing to the NBA last month in the wake of the arrests of 34 people, including Rozier, Billups, and former NBA player Damon Jones.

Both players were placed on administrative leave by the NBA.

Subjects expected to have been spoken about included the league's partnerships with sportsbooks and how private information regarding teams and games is safeguarded.

Concerns regarding Rozier and Jones involved shared inside information with bettors who placed wagers and won.