Sacramento Kings fan dies after medical emergency at game against Pelicans

Sacramento, California - The Sacramento Kings issued a statement expressing their condolences after a fan died Monday night during their NBA In-Season tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento Kings fan Gregorio "Greg" Florez Breedlove (r.) passed away at the age of 34 after experiencing a medical emergency during Monday's game against the Pelicans. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect & Facebook/Janet Florez

The Kings were playing in the nationally televised match when the fan, Gregorio "Greg" Florez Breedlove, experienced a medical emergency just before 7:30 PM PT. Paramedics responded to provide medical aid, but they were unable to resuscitate the man.

"During the first quarter of the Kings vs. Pelicans game, a guest had a medical emergency," the Kings said in a statement provided to The Sacramento Bee. "EMS immediately responded and administered CPR. Tragically, these efforts were unsuccessful and the guest passed away. The organization offers its deepest condolences to the guest's family and loved ones."

The 34-year–old, who had been diagnosed with a heart problem, was unresponsive when medics arrived. After 20 minutes, he was pronounced dead.

Kings forward Keegan Murray said the team wasn't made aware of the man's death until after the game.

"We weren't aware of that at all," Murray said. "As a team, we give our condolences to the passing… Hopefully, the family is being taken care of."