Arch Manning to get bigger role on the field in 2024

Austin, Texas - Longhorns fans should get ready to see more of Arch Manning on the college football field!

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian expects Arch Manning (pictured) to have a more substantial role in 2024, though he will remain backup quarterback. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

This upcoming season, the Texas Longhorns have two highly touted quarterbacks on their roster: Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

While head coach Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the starter for the upcoming season, Manning is expected to have a more significant role in 2024 as a starter backup, according to Sarkisian.

The coach praised Manning's growth, saying, "You can feel Year Two Arch. Just kind of the operation of it. The anxiety lessens year to year of ‘What are we doing next? What does this look like?’"

Sarkisian noted that both Ewers and Manning are progressing well. He highlighted their growth both within the system and as players who have matured in the program.

Last season, backup quarterback Maalik Murphy played in seven games and earned two starts. If this season mirrors the last, Manning is expected to see significantly more playing time and starts than in the past.