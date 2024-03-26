Arch Manning to get bigger role on the field in 2024
Austin, Texas - Longhorns fans should get ready to see more of Arch Manning on the college football field!
This upcoming season, the Texas Longhorns have two highly touted quarterbacks on their roster: Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.
While head coach Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the starter for the upcoming season, Manning is expected to have a more significant role in 2024 as a starter backup, according to Sarkisian.
The coach praised Manning's growth, saying, "You can feel Year Two Arch. Just kind of the operation of it. The anxiety lessens year to year of ‘What are we doing next? What does this look like?’"
Sarkisian noted that both Ewers and Manning are progressing well. He highlighted their growth both within the system and as players who have matured in the program.
Last season, backup quarterback Maalik Murphy played in seven games and earned two starts. If this season mirrors the last, Manning is expected to see significantly more playing time and starts than in the past.
Newcomer Trey Owens takes over Arch Manning's former position
In Austin, a new quarterback is starting to gain attention: Trey Owens.
The 6-foot-5, 236-pound Texas native is the latest addition to the Longhorns' quarterback room. According to Sarkisian, Owens is a natural talent!
"Trey’s a natural passer," Sarkisian said.
"It definitely shows in practice. He has the ability to pass the football, he can make all the throws."
The coach continued, "There's a lot coming at him right now after four practices [and] having all of the offense we've put in. But he does not get rattled that way. If anything, he gets a little hard on himself. The future's bright for him."
Owens will take over Manning's position from last season as the team's third-string quarterback this fall.
This offseason the Longhorns are preparing for the team's annual spring game set for Saturday, April 20. Will you be watching?
