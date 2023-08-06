Big Ten Conference Football 2023-34 season preview

Indianapolis, Indiana - Grab your sweat towels because the Big Ten conference is turning up the heat and the 2023-24 season will keep college football fans on the edge of their seats!

Michigan is the reigning Big Ten championship, but the 2023-24 season will see them challenged by Ohio State and other programs. © Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With an exciting realignment for the 2024 season, featuring four Pac-12 powerhouses – USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington – there's plenty of action to look forward to.

All Big Ten programs are ready to bring the thunder for the upcoming campaign and keep things lively on and off the field.

After knocking off the conference's former top dogs, Ohio State, two years in a row, Michigan football seems to be turning a page on their unsuccessful past.

The Wolverines are preparing for their third-straight Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearance.

Still, their road to the CFP won't be easy with Ohio State looking to get back to the top spot! The Buckeyes, like season, are expected to be one of the top teams in the nation to be in the hunt for the national title.

Right behind the Buckeyes are reigning Rose Bowl champions Penn State, who are projected to be a serious competitor in the Big Ten East.

In the West, Illinois will look to keep their momentum strong while Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue, and Northwestern will all enter the season with new head coaches.