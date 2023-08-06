Big Ten Conference Football 2023-34 season preview
Indianapolis, Indiana - Grab your sweat towels because the Big Ten conference is turning up the heat and the 2023-24 season will keep college football fans on the edge of their seats!
With an exciting realignment for the 2024 season, featuring four Pac-12 powerhouses – USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington – there's plenty of action to look forward to.
All Big Ten programs are ready to bring the thunder for the upcoming campaign and keep things lively on and off the field.
After knocking off the conference's former top dogs, Ohio State, two years in a row, Michigan football seems to be turning a page on their unsuccessful past.
The Wolverines are preparing for their third-straight Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearance.
Still, their road to the CFP won't be easy with Ohio State looking to get back to the top spot! The Buckeyes, like season, are expected to be one of the top teams in the nation to be in the hunt for the national title.
Right behind the Buckeyes are reigning Rose Bowl champions Penn State, who are projected to be a serious competitor in the Big Ten East.
In the West, Illinois will look to keep their momentum strong while Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue, and Northwestern will all enter the season with new head coaches.
Will Michigan three-peat as Big Ten Champions?
With their relatively easy schedule this season, the Big Ten championship title is the Michigan's to lose.
The Wolverines toughest competition will arguably come from heated rival Ohio State, and possibly even Penn State.
Unless Michigan experiences an unexpected loss to the team, the Wolverines are looking to be back at the conference championships and possibly the playoffs.
The team will return a slew of marquee players including quarterback JJ McCarthy, running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, and wide receivers Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson.
The Wolverines will open the season on September 2 against East Carolina at 2 PM ET.
Cover photo: Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP