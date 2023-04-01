Big Ten football: How are the Fighting Illini shaping up in production and talent?

Champagne, Illinois - With college football spring practice in full effect around the country, teams, experts, and fans are getting the first real insight into what to expect for next season – here's how the Fighting Illini are shaping up.

As most program rosters are finalized for the upcoming season, every team’s returning starters, talents, and production for the 2023-24 college football year is becoming clearer, and fans are getting a sneak peek at which stars to watch out for.

Of course, with transfers and the full recruiting class not all arriving until the fall, the spring workouts are only a partial glimpse at how teams will officially look for the upcoming season.

Still, these insights will tell us quite a bit about all the teams in the Big Ten as we prepare for yet another wild season on the field.

In this context, here's how the Fighting Illini look so far where returns and production are concerned.